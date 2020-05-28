Harold "Harry" Whaley, 76, of Vega, TX passed away on May 27, 2020.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Harry was born in Comanche, OK on September 6, 1943 to Hazel and John Whaley. He served in the United States Army. Harry was a small business owner and a farmer. He retired from TX Dot.
Harry married Tresa on March 22, 1966 in Amarillo, TX.
Survivors include his wife, Tresa Whaley, of Vega, TX; son, John Luke Whaley and wife Jan, of Canyon, TX; daughter, Joanna Simpson and husband Robert, of Amarillo, TX; sister, June Robinson, of Vega, TX; brothers, Randell Whaley, of Dimmitt, TX, Wayne Whaley, of Edmond, OK, Raymond Whaley, of Adrian, TX, and Larry Whaley, of Oklahoma City, OK; granddaughter, Tosha Villegas and husband Chris, of Amarillo, TX; and great-grandchildren, Maddox and Nolan.
The family request that memorial donations be made to the , .
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 28 to May 29, 2020