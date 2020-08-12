Harris Vern Storlie, 84, died Thursday, August 6th, 2020. His last days were spent at the place he worked and loved, his "Heaven on Earth", White Pines Farm.



Harris was born in Webster, MN to Herman and Verna (Keske) Storlie on Dec. 6th, 1935, the oldest of four boys. He grew up on a farm and at an early age, learned the value of hard work. His career included work as a school bus and ambulance driver, heavy equipment operator, mechanic, dairy farmer, auto body technician, commercial construction foreman, welder and fabricator, dirt contractor, over the road truck driver, custom home builder, and ranch manager. There was no challenge or task he couldn't master or problem he couldn't solve. Those who knew him would marvel at his talent, skill and imagination.



One of his great loves was dancing to polka music. One could find him dancing anytime the band was playing, keeping a promise to his father to "keep dancing" for him. He was married, had 5 children moving to Amarillo in 1970, and eventually settling in the Tyler, TX area in the 1990's. There, he met his good friend, Casey Clark and went to work as his ranch manager, a position he held and loved.



Harris was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Verna Storlie, two brothers, Verlyn Storlie of Golden Valley, AZ and Allan Storlie of Northfield, MN.



He is survived by a brother, Willard (Marietta) Storlie of Northfield, MN; 5 children, Gene (Paige) Storlie of Amarillo, TX; Kim Franks of Glenpool, OK; Donna Storlie of Tulsa, OK; Glenn (Laina) Storlie of Amarillo, TX and Brenda (Mike) Bratten of Tulsa, OK; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Through the past several years, Harris grew close to his extended ranch family and considered Casey Clark as a son and Sonja Culp as a granddaughter. Their love and support for Harris, especially in his final days are deeply appreciated.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11AM at Faith Community Church in Tyler, TX. Lunch will be provided following the service at White Pines Farm, Ben Wheeler, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store