Harry Hill Phillips, of Amarillo, Texas passed away July 16, 2020.Private services will be held. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Harry was born July 11, 1929, in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Harry Hill and Marjorie Cochran Phillips. He completed high school at New Mexico Military Institute and attended the University of Oklahoma from 1947 to 1949, where he studied in the College of Business.Harry had a long and productive career as a landman in the oil and gas business, following in his father's footsteps. His business partner, Danny Conklin and he formed Philcon Development Company in 1960. Their partnership flourished and lasted over 40 years, during which time their company helped grow the oil and gas industry of the Panhandle.Harry was active with Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, and Independent Petroleum Association of America throughout his career. He was named a "Living Legend" by PPROA in February of 2020.Harry's kind and calm demeanor endeared him to many who crossed his path. His leadership was sought by community organizations in Amarillo and he devoted many hours giving back to his community. He was a former board member and board president for the Amarillo YMCA. Harry also served as a board member and president for the Amarillo Symphony, as well as a board member for The Dallas Opera. He was an active parishioner of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church for more than 25 years.He enjoyed playing golf, running, rooting for the Sooners and traveling. Harry was the consummate gentleman.Harry is preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Boxwell Phillips in 1999, and by his second wife, Madge Moreland Phillips, in April of 2020.He is survived by his son, Burr Phillips and wife, Sheridan of Stockton, CA; and his daughter, Sydney Phillips Atkinson and husband, David of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are his stepdaughter, Melissa Swineheart of Phoenix, AZ; stepson, Kent Davis, wife, Lisa and their son, Ski of Portland, TN; and stepgrandson Gabe Irving, wife Kimberly and their children, Annabel and Hanson of Amarillo. Harry also leaves behind four nephews and one niece.Harry's family is very appreciative of the care team who took such wonderful care of him in his final days. Please consider making a memorial contribution in his name to the charitable organization of your choosing.