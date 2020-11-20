1/
Harry Patterson
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Harry Patterson 71 of Amarillo passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020

His survivors include his wife Ruth of Amarillo and his daughter Stephanie of Nashville, TN.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Southern Nazarene University Science Department, 6729 NW Expressway, Bethany, OK 73008. Please denote that the memorial is in memory of Harry Patterson in the memo area or to Texas Tech Univ. online giving at givetottuhsc.com. then choose Lubbock Campus, education and scholarships, School of Medicine Alumni Chancellor's Endowed Scholarship.

Cremation and arrangements were by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.

Sign the online guest book at www.adamsfuneralsvc.com.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADAMS FUNERAL HOME - WELLINGTON
1300 EAST AVENUE
Wellington, TX 79095
(806) 447-2506
Memories & Condolences

