Harry Rowland Wood, 77, of Claude died Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Amarillo.Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Wood Ranch, 4375 Highway 207, south of Claude. Burial will follow in Claude Cemetery in Claude.Arrangements are by Robertson Claude Chapel.Harry was born March 21, 1943 in Claude to Eugene and Bonnie Cobb Wood. He married Jean Hales on February 17, 1966 in Claude. Harry grew up in Claude and was a graduate from Claude High School where he was the quarterback for the football team. Harry had been a lifetime resident of Claude where he was farmer and rancher. He loved roping, racing pigeons, remote control airplanes, and horses. Harry also served as Armstrong County Commissioner for several years in the 1970's. He was hardworking, had a great sense of humor, and was a friend to everyone. He was a devoted son, husband, father, and dearly loved his family. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Claude.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife, Jean Wood of Claude; his daughters, Deniese O'Neill and husband Jim of Georgetown and Melissa Tyree and husband Dwayne of Claude; his brothers, Jim Wood and wife Lynna of Amarillo and Bill Wood and wife Paula of Claude; four grandchildren, Heather Richards, Samantha Tyree, Jeffrey Tyree, and Justin O'Neill; three great grandchildren, Hunter Richards, Tripp Tyree, and Rylee Richards.