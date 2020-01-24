Harry S. Maeda, 83, of Amarillo passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Harry was born January 1, 1937 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Harry and Bernice Maeda. He grew up in Honolulu until the age of 18, when he moved to the mainland. Harry worked for Palo Duro Heating and Air before going into business for himself. He owned and operated Harry's Heating and Air for 30 years. Harry was known for wearing his flip-flops anytime, anywhere, and in all types of weather. He said of walking in snow in flip-flops, "The easiest way to do it is to walk in other people's footsteps." He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Maeda; a son, Danny Maeda; a brother, Donald Maeda; and a great-granddaughter, Mya Marie Maeda. He is survived by four sons, Dion Maeda and wife Tamara, Harry Maeda and wife Christi, Bryce Maeda, and Kevin Maeda and wife Monique; a daughter, Sheri Steen and husband Michael; four step-sons, Ronny Thomas, Larry Glenn, Bobby Glenn and wife Kerry, and Jeff Glenn and wife Kristy; two step-daughters, Robin McKee and Susan Glenn; a sister, Sharlene Furuto and husband David; a brother, Theodore Maeda and wife Karen; 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020