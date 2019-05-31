Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harve Daniel "Dan" Pearson. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 500 N Maddox Ave Dumas , TX 79029 (806)-935-0721 Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Dan Pearson, MD, passed away at the age of 78 due to complications from frontotemporal dementia.



Dan was born on February 26, 1941, in Bellville, Texas, to Paul and Francis (Ratliff) Pearson. He grew up in Orange, Texas, and on November 25, 1960, he married high school sweetheart Penny Adair Corley.



He graduated with a BA in Mathematics from Texas A&M in College Station in 1963. Three years later he earned his MD degree at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam as a flight surgeon at Da Nang. He then earned his medical specialty of Anesthesiology at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. There was a need for anesthesiologists in Amarillo, so he moved with Penny, daughter Jennifer, and son Paul in 1975. Here he practiced anesthesia for over forty years, retiring fully in December, 2017. During that time, Dr. Pearson was greatly appreciated by nurses and other Operating Room staff for his professionalism and cool demeanor, even in the face of emergent situations. He relished getting up early and heading to the hospital.



In addition to his enjoyment of hospital work, Dan loved flying his airplane and learning all aspects of aviation. He had many enthusiasms over the years including skiing, computers, muscle cars, guitars, and music. As a gardener, he grew tomatoes and pumpkins, even attempting to cultivate grapes and wheat in his back field. He was dedicated to the concept of "junk yard engineering" and never grew tired of rigging things using whatever materials were on hand. He loved to read and study science, math, and languages. He also worked on a book about his Vietnam experiences. Mainly he was about family, clean living, and hard work.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Wesley Pearson.



He is survived by his wife, Penny, two children, and four grandchildren. Daughter Jennifer Waters and husband John of Estes Park and granddaughter Victoria (21), a student at Colorado School of Mines. Son Paul Pearson, DPM, and his wife Stephanie and grandchildren Corley (13), Andrew (11), and Beatrix (6). He is also survived by his sister, Judy McClelland, of Orange, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews.



His memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 1, at Polk Street United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.





