Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harveyann Clubb. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Amarillo , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Harveyann Clubb passed away on July 25, 2019 after an extended illness.



Services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in First Baptist Church, Amarillo, TX, with Dr. Howard. K. Batson officiating. Private family burial will be in Llano Cemetery by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo, TX, with Dr. Batson officiating.



Mrs. Clubb was born November 22, 1934 in Borger, TX to Harvey and Voncille Turner and grew up in Amarillo. Harveyann married Bradford Quinn in 1952; they welcomed 3 children together prior to his passing in 1963. God brought Basil and his two daughters to her life and they married in 1965. Harveyann and Basil, along with their children, built a beautiful life together until his death in 2010.



Mrs. Clubb was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and many members of the community whose lives she touched. Mrs. Clubb was a member of First Baptist Church for over 75 years, where she also taught Sunday school for many years. Harveyann ("Nini") loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved time with her many friends, especially with her precious bridge groups.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bradford Quinn, in 1963; her husband Basil Clubb, in 2010; a son, Kenneth Quinn, in 1999; and a brother, Roger Turner, in 2016.



Survivors include: four daughters, Larraine Reeves Day and husband Larry, Amarillo; Lynette Smeaton and husband Chris, Lewisville, TX; Lynda Riddle of Fayetteville, NC; Pamela Kaplan of Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Jane Bryant, Amarillo; 11 grandchildren: Carey Kaplan, Brandon Reeves, Cameron Reeves, Berkeley Boren, Christopher Smeaton, Bradford Smeaton, Jacob Smeaton, Michael Smeaton, Jonathan Quinn, Shaina Snyder, and Alaina Hartmann; and 15 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Park Central Sycamore assisted living home and BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their loving care for the past months of her life.



The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church.



The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home.



Sign the online guestbook at





Mrs. Harveyann Clubb passed away on July 25, 2019 after an extended illness.Services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in First Baptist Church, Amarillo, TX, with Dr. Howard. K. Batson officiating. Private family burial will be in Llano Cemetery by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo, TX, with Dr. Batson officiating.Mrs. Clubb was born November 22, 1934 in Borger, TX to Harvey and Voncille Turner and grew up in Amarillo. Harveyann married Bradford Quinn in 1952; they welcomed 3 children together prior to his passing in 1963. God brought Basil and his two daughters to her life and they married in 1965. Harveyann and Basil, along with their children, built a beautiful life together until his death in 2010.Mrs. Clubb was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and many members of the community whose lives she touched. Mrs. Clubb was a member of First Baptist Church for over 75 years, where she also taught Sunday school for many years. Harveyann ("Nini") loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved time with her many friends, especially with her precious bridge groups.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bradford Quinn, in 1963; her husband Basil Clubb, in 2010; a son, Kenneth Quinn, in 1999; and a brother, Roger Turner, in 2016.Survivors include: four daughters, Larraine Reeves Day and husband Larry, Amarillo; Lynette Smeaton and husband Chris, Lewisville, TX; Lynda Riddle of Fayetteville, NC; Pamela Kaplan of Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Jane Bryant, Amarillo; 11 grandchildren: Carey Kaplan, Brandon Reeves, Cameron Reeves, Berkeley Boren, Christopher Smeaton, Bradford Smeaton, Jacob Smeaton, Michael Smeaton, Jonathan Quinn, Shaina Snyder, and Alaina Hartmann; and 15 great-grandchildren.The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Park Central Sycamore assisted living home and BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their loving care for the past months of her life.The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church.The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 28 to July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close