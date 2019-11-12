Hayden Willhite, 81, of Vega, TX passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega with Dee Slocum officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers at Vega.
Hayden was born on January 10, 1938. He is a veteran and is a member of Adrian Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of the home; Imogene Galbraith, of Vega; Martin and Linda Willhite, of Amarillo; Bob and Theda Barclay, of Crowley, TX; and several nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Hayden's viewing will be from 12:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at The First Baptist Church in Adrian.
Memorials should be made to Adrian Baptist Church or the BSA Hospice of the Southwest of Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019