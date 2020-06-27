Hazel Dee McDaniel, 89, of Amarillo died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Family will receive visitors at Griggs Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors at 5400 Bell St. Saturday June 27 from 4 to 6 pm. Celebration of Life for Hazel will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 29 at Encounter Church, 200 Tascosa Road. All friends are welcome. To honor Hazel, please wear something blue.
Hazel was born on September 15, 1930 to William and Eva McGavock in Silverton. She was the youngest of 8 children. She graduated from Silverton High School in 1948.
Hazel was married to Robert N. (Bob) McDaniel, III. They married in Silverton on June 19, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Hazel was known as Nanny to her grandchildren and their friends. Through the years of raising her family, she held the title of homeroom mom, scout leader, band mom, softball player and caregiver among many other titles. She was known everywhere for the best chicken fried steak and Nanny Burgers. There was always something delicious to eat at her house, and her door was always open.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings; a son, Jon David McDaniel and bonus son, Don McDaniel.
She is survived by a son, Mitchell McDaniel and wife Debbie of Jacksonville; Jan Agee and her husband Dean of Amarillo; Robbi Rivers and her husband Mike of Amarillo; and her bonus daughter, Sandy DuCato of California; Grandsons Steve Bowers of Amarillo, and Barrett McDaniel and fiance Erika Heaton of California; Granddaughters Kiesha Allison and husband Daniel of Amarillo, and Berkley Huebner and husband Ryan of Amarillo. Hazel has 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Encounter Church Amarillo Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
Hazel was born on September 15, 1930 to William and Eva McGavock in Silverton. She was the youngest of 8 children. She graduated from Silverton High School in 1948.
Hazel was married to Robert N. (Bob) McDaniel, III. They married in Silverton on June 19, 1948. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Hazel was known as Nanny to her grandchildren and their friends. Through the years of raising her family, she held the title of homeroom mom, scout leader, band mom, softball player and caregiver among many other titles. She was known everywhere for the best chicken fried steak and Nanny Burgers. There was always something delicious to eat at her house, and her door was always open.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings; a son, Jon David McDaniel and bonus son, Don McDaniel.
She is survived by a son, Mitchell McDaniel and wife Debbie of Jacksonville; Jan Agee and her husband Dean of Amarillo; Robbi Rivers and her husband Mike of Amarillo; and her bonus daughter, Sandy DuCato of California; Grandsons Steve Bowers of Amarillo, and Barrett McDaniel and fiance Erika Heaton of California; Granddaughters Kiesha Allison and husband Daniel of Amarillo, and Berkley Huebner and husband Ryan of Amarillo. Hazel has 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Encounter Church Amarillo Building Fund or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.