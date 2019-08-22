Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo 2800 South Osage Amarillo , TX 79103 (806)-374-1500 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo 2800 South Osage Amarillo , TX 79103 View Map Service 2:00 PM Cross Roads Country Church Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Janice Reynolds of Amarillo died Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Service will be at 2 pm Thursday Aug. 22, 2019 at Cross Roads Country Church with Bob Miller, pastor officiating. Burial Will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Hazel was born Feb. 2, 1942 in Shamrock to Odus and Orbie Offutt. She graduated Samnorwood High School in 1960. She worked at JC Penny after high school. She worked at Amarillo ISD in 1975 until she retired in 1997. She also was an Avon rep. She had an outstanding work ethic. She met the love of her life Jerry in high school, they became high school sweethearts and married November 22, 1964. She loved her family endlessly. Her granddaughter; Makayla, would go on to steal her heart. Hazel enjoyed going to their cabin in New Mexico with her in-laws. She was very competitive, so the card games would get very heated. Hazel was artistic and artsy. She enjoyed bird watching, and coloring.



Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her brother in-law Perry Jordan, and her sister in-law Wanda Reynolds.



She is survived by her husband; her son Greg Reynolds and his wife Julie; a sister Joyce Jordan; her granddaughter Makayla Munoz and her husband Audie; two great granddaughters Arabella Marie and Zora Hazel Munoz.



The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 7:30 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.





