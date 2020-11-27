Heather Sierra Owens (Miles) was born September 5,1988, in Lockney, Texas, to Mia Owens and Robert White. She met the love of her life in 2004 and married her soulmate, husband: Earl Milton Miles, February 13, 2009. She is survived by her husband: Earl Miles and their five children, mother: Mia Owens (Raymond) of Amarillo, TX: two sisters: Brittany Owens of Amarillo, TX; Jasmin Owens, Tennessee; Loving Nanaw, Ruby Owens, Plainview, TX; niece: Nikaylah Faye Lewis, nephew: Nehemiah King Lewis, close cousin: Megan Owens, Amarillo, TX; special stepfather: James Westmoreland (Raz), and a host of aunts, cousins, family, friends, and mother-in-love, Charlesetta Harris (Granny Debbie). Funeral will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10AM, at Temple of Praise Community Church, 1900 W. Amarillo, Blvd. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com