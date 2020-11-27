1/1
Heather Sierra Owens
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Sierra Owens (Miles) was born September 5,1988, in Lockney, Texas, to Mia Owens and Robert White. She met the love of her life in 2004 and married her soulmate, husband: Earl Milton Miles, February 13, 2009. She is survived by her husband: Earl Miles and their five children, mother: Mia Owens (Raymond) of Amarillo, TX: two sisters: Brittany Owens of Amarillo, TX; Jasmin Owens, Tennessee; Loving Nanaw, Ruby Owens, Plainview, TX; niece: Nikaylah Faye Lewis, nephew: Nehemiah King Lewis, close cousin: Megan Owens, Amarillo, TX; special stepfather: James Westmoreland (Raz), and a host of aunts, cousins, family, friends, and mother-in-love, Charlesetta Harris (Granny Debbie). Funeral will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10AM, at Temple of Praise Community Church, 1900 W. Amarillo, Blvd. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
Temple of Praise Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved