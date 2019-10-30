Heavenly Kay Lamb, 55, of Amarillo, TX died Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Rev. Dede Schuler Ballou officiating. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Heavenly was born August 10, 1964, in Amarillo.
Survivors include her parents, Elvin and Angela Lamb, of Amarillo; and her brother, Clarence Lamb, of Houston, TX.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M., today, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019