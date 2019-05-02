Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Alene (Patterson) Bryant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Alene Bryant, at the young age of 94 years, of Amarillo, Texas and formerly of Muleshoe, Texas, passed from this life to the eternal life of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Amarillo. Chapel Service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel in Muleshoe with Dale Griswold of Memphis, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Bailey County Cemetery.



Alene was born April 15, 1925 in Francis, Oklahoma to Harry Alfred and Nancy Maggie Lee (Patterson) Patterson. She and her eight siblings moved to Sudan, Texas in the early 1940's to continue farming. She graduated from Sudan High School and Mary Hardin-Baylor College.



Alene served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. She married A.C. Bryant Jr. on June 1, 1946 in Lubbock, Texas. They moved to Muleshoe and continued faming and Alene began teaching. She taught at Richland Hills Elementary School for 44 years. They had 2 children, Terri Lee and Randel Lynn. She was a member of the Muleshoe Jennyslippers, Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota. Alene was also a member of the Rebecca's Lodge. She is preceded in death by her husband, A.C.; her parents; four sisters; and four brothers.



Alene is survived by her son, Randel Bryant of Muleshoe, Texas; her daughter, Terri Tracy and her husband, Terrance of Amarillo, Texas; two grandchildren, Jeff Tracy and his wife, Stacy of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jennifer Ufford and her husband, Kevin of Amarillo, Texas; her sister, Yvonne Richardson of West Memphis, Arkansas; her brother, Donald Patterson of Lubbock, Texas. While she loved her children and her grandchildren, the twinkle of her eye was with her great-grandchildren, Eli, Mary Isabel and Zeke Tracy of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and her great-granddaughter due in August.



The family suggests memorials be sent to the Onieta Wagnon Senior Citizens Center, PO Box 292, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347. Online condolences may be made at





Helen Alene Bryant, at the young age of 94 years, of Amarillo, Texas and formerly of Muleshoe, Texas, passed from this life to the eternal life of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Amarillo. Chapel Service is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel in Muleshoe with Dale Griswold of Memphis, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Bailey County Cemetery.Alene was born April 15, 1925 in Francis, Oklahoma to Harry Alfred and Nancy Maggie Lee (Patterson) Patterson. She and her eight siblings moved to Sudan, Texas in the early 1940's to continue farming. She graduated from Sudan High School and Mary Hardin-Baylor College.Alene served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. She married A.C. Bryant Jr. on June 1, 1946 in Lubbock, Texas. They moved to Muleshoe and continued faming and Alene began teaching. She taught at Richland Hills Elementary School for 44 years. They had 2 children, Terri Lee and Randel Lynn. She was a member of the Muleshoe Jennyslippers, Retired Teachers Association and Kappa Kappa Iota. Alene was also a member of the Rebecca's Lodge. She is preceded in death by her husband, A.C.; her parents; four sisters; and four brothers.Alene is survived by her son, Randel Bryant of Muleshoe, Texas; her daughter, Terri Tracy and her husband, Terrance of Amarillo, Texas; two grandchildren, Jeff Tracy and his wife, Stacy of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jennifer Ufford and her husband, Kevin of Amarillo, Texas; her sister, Yvonne Richardson of West Memphis, Arkansas; her brother, Donald Patterson of Lubbock, Texas. While she loved her children and her grandchildren, the twinkle of her eye was with her great-grandchildren, Eli, Mary Isabel and Zeke Tracy of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and her great-granddaughter due in August.The family suggests memorials be sent to the Onieta Wagnon Senior Citizens Center, PO Box 292, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 2 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close