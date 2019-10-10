Helen Fay Kelly, 82, of Amarillo, TX died Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Helen was born August 10, 1937, in San Antonio, TX to O.D. and Carolina Lynn. She graduated from East Central University in Ada, OK. Helen taught in Ada for many years and was a highly recognized teacher for children with special needs.
She married Charles Robert Kelly on June 11, 1955. Helen was a member of First Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Robert Kelly, of Amarillo, TX; three sons, Robert Kelly and wife Deborah, of Rolla, MO, David Kelly and wife Jan, of Las Vegas, NV, and Tom Kelly, of Duncan, OK; two daughters, Kathy and husband Travis, and Karen Solis and husband Larry, all of Amarillo; a sister, Mary Schoomer, of Lebanon, IN;and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019