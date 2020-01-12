Helen Marie Weatherly, 76, of Amarillo, died January 10, 2020.
Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 in Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel. A visitation will follow the service.
Helen was born January 18, 1943 in Amarillo to Orville T. and Esther Fansler Weatherly. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 1962. Helen worked at Colbert's for several years and retired from Amarillo College. Following retirement, Helen enjoyed traveling, listening to music, and getting together with family and friends. Though Helen didn't have children of her own, she cherished her time with her nieces and nephews. Helen enjoyed spending holidays in Houston, Allen, and Amarillo with them. She also loved all of the family pets.
She is survived by two sisters, Ann Moore and Lucille Dunn, her nieces, Lisa Scarcia and husband Rick, Vicki Dunn and David Browning, Lane Cowart and husband Tom, LeAnn Shelton and husband Steve; her great-nieces, Lane Scarcia, Quin Shelton, Grace Cowart and Peyton Shelton, great-nephews, Kyle Scarcia and Jack Cowart; and several loving cousins and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020