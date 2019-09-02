Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Norene Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Norene Young, 92, of Amarillo went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Coulter Road Chapel with Pastor John Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, Monday, September 2, 2019.



Helen was born on December 16, 1926 in De Leon TX to Sterling and Mollie Watkins. She married the love of her life, Earl Young and together thy raised six wonderful girls and there was never a dull moment in the house. Helen and Earl got involved in the bowling leagues at Palo Duro Bowl during the 70's and 80's and loved everybody they came into contact with during that time. They were also very active in the "CB" radio groups and their handles were Blue Bonnet and Grey Wolf. Helen loved to cook and was known for her hot sauce, chalupas, sheet cakes and peanut butter cookies. She loved to go to the United Supermarkets in River Road and "shoot the bull" with all of the employees. Helen loved her dog Paco even though he tried to bite everyone who tried to pet him. Helen was quite ornery and found great pleasure in making people laugh. She loved her family and will be greatly missed by all of them.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl and her sister, Lillian Clark.



She is survived by her beloved daughters, Shirley Fields and husband Wayne, Elsie Green, Patsy Merimon, Sandra Young, Beverly Gurney and husband Garry and Fran Pitt and husband Danny; sixteen grandchildren and too many great and great great grandchildren to count - all whom adored her and numerous nieces and nephews





