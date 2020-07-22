1/1
Helen "Bernice" (Taylor) Trimble
1933 - 2020
Helen "Bernice" (nee Taylor) Trimble passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on July 20, 2020. Bernice was born in Oden, AK on July 27, 1933 to the Rev. Everett W. Taylor and Dezzie E. (nee Montgomery) Taylor. Bernice will lie in state on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Visitors are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cox Rowley Funeral Home, located at 4180 Canyon Dr., Amarillo, TX. Services will be held privately.

She graduated from Amarillo High School in May of 1953 and attended Amarillo community College. She met and fell in love with Ken W. Trimble. They were wed on December 26, 1953 in Clovis, NM. She later worked many years as an administrative assistant for Amarillo College. Bernice really enjoyed singing in church and taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member at First Baptist Church in Amarillo. She loved doing yardwork and enjoyed cooking and preparing meals. Bernice and her husband Ken often traveled to their Summer home in Arkansas and later, after Ken passed away, she often drove herself to the Summer home to spend time there. She was a member of the international women's network, Beta Sigma Phi, which held fond memories and experiences with fellow members from all over. The Dallas Cowboys were near and dear to her heart, she liked to watch every game at home and eat sweet treats. Bernice is survived by her dear son, Scott (Rhonda) Trimble; her beloved granddaughters, Lindsey and Katelyn, all of Amarillo; her brother, Bill (Carol) Taylor of Texas, brother-in-law Don McConnaughey of WA, sister in-law Lynnette Taylor of CA; sister-in-law Nell St. Ama (Bobby) of Texas; and many nieces and nephews and other dear relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Ken, her siblings, Mary Jeannine Crisanto of CA, Melba McConnaughey of WA, and Jim Taylor of CA. The family would like to thank the staff of Texas Home Health Hospice for their loving care and support over the last year. Visit https://www.coxrowleyfuneralhome.com for more information, to view and leave tributes in Bernice's memory.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
