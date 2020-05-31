Helen Virginia Miller, 86, of Amarillo, was received by our heavenly Father on May 3, 2020. Private graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Quanah Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Helen was born in Quanah, TX, on December 22, 1933, to Earl and Luanna Richardson. Helen retired from Sears in 1987, where she acquired many life-long friends. After retirement, she became a door greeter at Sam's Club. Following her time at Sam's Club, she became the property manager at Pioneer Stor and Lok, where she worked for 21 years. She finally retired, at age 80, to enjoy life as "real retiree."
She was a devoted mother, grandmother aka "Gannie", and friend. Helen never met a stranger - she seemed to find someone she knew everywhere she went, even when she ventured as far as New York City. She had a heart for service, always giving to others whenever a need would arise. Helen was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, proclaiming His name wherever she would go and devoting her life to serving His kingdom. She was an active member of Golden Plains Church of Christ, where she met her dearest friend, Betty Wells.
Survivors include her daughter, Annette Butler and husband Page of Amarillo; her sons, Danny Jones and his friend Maria of Amarillo, Vaughn Miller of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Billy Miller of Tucson, AZ; her beloved granddaughter, Sarah Hudson and husband Brian of Amarillo; 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Our family would like to extend our grateful appreciation to Betty Wells, who was the epitome of a true friend, and a special thank you to, Sabrina Riojas, Helen's hospice nurse, and all of the staff at BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
Helen will be dearly missed by all of those blessed to have known her, but especially by her loving daughter and best friend, Annette Butler. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Golden Plains Church of Christ, in Amarillo.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.