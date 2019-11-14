Henry H. Hernandez, 83, of Amarillo, died November 10, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Bell Avenue Church of Christ with Stephen Lup Place officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Henry was born to Theresa and Arnold Hernandez on December 27, 1935 in San Diego, California. He graduated from San Diego High School in 1953, and later attended San Diego City College.
He married Barbaralee Williams, in December of 1955, in Denver, Colorado, where he was stationed in the Air Force and served as an air traffic controller for four years. Following his time in the Air Force he had numerous other jobs, including working as a private pilot for 40 years, before finally retiring from all work in 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Theresa Hernandez; and Sons, Stephen Brian, and David Charles.
Survivors include his siblings, Delores Hull, Ruth Walters, and Arnold Hernandez Jr.; children, Robinann Hernandez, Joy Louise Reyes, and Linda Lorraine Villalpando; twelve grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019