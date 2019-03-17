Henry Sessam Foster, Jr. born March 1, 1944 in Memphis, TX passed away March 13, 2019 in Carrollton, TX. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Wilshire Baptist Church, 4316 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX. www.restlandfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019