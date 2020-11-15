On Monday, November 9, 2020, Henry W. Lichte slipped into the arms of his parents. He was born a fourth-generation Texan on April 10, 1936, in Greenville Texas To Henry P Lichte Junior and Isabel T Lichte.
Services will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Sam Gaffney officiating. Burial will be at Cleburne Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
He had many names: Little Pete, Henry, Hank, H dub, husband, daddy, pop-up, grandpa, and great-grandpa.
Our father was a player: golf, handball, tennis, bulldog or, poker, Gin rummy, dominoes, bridge, snooker, billiards, and Texas hold them.
Hank graduated from Lamar high school in Houston Texas. While attending college at The University of Texas at Austin, he met his lovely bride Patricia Gayle Mays from Jacksonville Florida by the pool in New Orleans in summer 1958, and they married on December 27, 1958. He swept her back to Texas as quickly as he could so he could finish his studies. He pledged Lambda Chi Alpha and graduated from The University of Texas in 1961 as a mechanical engineer.
Hank and Gayle then spent two years in Orlando, Florida beginning his Engineering career. Mason & Hangar, Silas Mason Pantex Facility came calling and he began his amazing career in Amarillo, TX. His two children, Pamela Sharon, and Leslie Anne were soon to follow and completed the family.
Our father spent lots of time raising his kids while making the Pantex commute. In his life, he published 27 scientific articles and 53 major R&D Engineering Reports. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Texas Society of ProfessionalEngineers, Florida Society of Professional Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers, American Ordnance Association, and The Navy League. Hank helped with the Republican Committee, Amarillo Little Theatre, and taught Sunday School at Polk Street Methodist Church. Hank was also a Kentucky Colonel.
After his first love of his family and being an Engineer, his other love was being a lifelong member of the Khiva Temple. He strutted his snare drum with the Drum and Bugle Corps down many parade routes, served at the Old Range Riders during the summer Rodeo cooking Frito pie while proudly wearing burnt orange as a Texas Ex. as well as many hours with the Tascosa High School Rodeo Association. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge and Knight Templar.
MHSM, Inc. sent him to NJ as director of the OHMSETT Facility. He created, consulted, and tested those devices that picked up crude oil from the ocean surface from the North Sea to the Bay of Campeche. He was world-famous for his papers and his knowledge of oil removal. The family spent 12 years in the area, but he just cheered while in NYC and became part of the NYC area Texas Exes!
Pantex called again in 1988 and he brought his bride and youngest daughter home to Amarillo. During the years afterward, he retired from MHSM, and from Battelle. He came back to his friends like no time had passed. He became a Master Gardener, a member of the Board of Directors for the People's Federal Credit Union, and always a Shriner. He was on the Scholarship Committee for UT and read each student's essay with admiration and pride.
Hank was "that guy", who could be found drinking coffee at the Donut Stop with friends or eating lunch at Henry D's with friends. He was a mentor to young people regardless of their school affiliation and especially those who wanted to start their education and career.
He was a neighbor, fierce friend, social mascot, and leader in his family and community.
Our father was preceded in death by his father, Henry P. Lichte, Jr., and his mother Isabel T. Lichte.
With broken hearts, he is survived by his bride of 62 years, Patricia "Gayle" Lichte, and his daughters, Pamela Brennan (Pampa), and Leslie Sheren (Watauga, TX). He was father-in-law to Darrell Sheren and Thomas Brennan, Jr. of Houston, cousin of Billy W. Templeton and his wife Robin (San Antonio, TX), and uncle to Leigh Panetta and husband Steven (Athens, AL).
He was most proud of his grandchildren and their many accomplishments; Eric Brennan (The Colony, TX), Rachael Brennan Fowler with her husband Garret Fowler (Lubbock, TX), and Darrell "DJ" Sheren, Jr (Watauga, TX). His great-grandson Logan William will hear and know how much his Pop Pop loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Khiva Temple with provisions that all donations go to the kids at The Shriner's Hospital
