Herbert Lee Williams, humbly known as "Herb", graced the world with his warm presence on March 20, 1941. He was born to parents, Marjorie Molden-Harris and Vernon Williams. Both parents preceded him in death. Herbert married the love of his life, Johnnie Mae on July 1, 1967. In this marriage, he assumed two children (Michelle and Calvin) and soon after, created three children of their own (Mia, Tia and Tron). He was a delighted member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Amarillo, Texas since 2011. He graduated from Carver High School, and Herbert chose to retire early from Asarco Copper Refinery in 2003. Prior to then, he worked as a Sheriff for the Potter County Sheriff's Department.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 7th at 11AM at New Hope Baptist Church with a viewing from 10AM-11AM. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020