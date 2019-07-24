Herbert Ronnie Hills, 63, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away died July 19, 2019. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel. A Home Going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1015 North Monroe Street, Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary , 509 N. Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 24 to July 25, 2019