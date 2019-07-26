Mr. Herbert Ronnie "Peaches" Hills, 63, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Rose Chapel of Warford-Walker Mortuary, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. Home Going Celebration Services will be held, Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1015 North Monroe Street, Amarillo, Texas, Reverend E. J. Cofer, Officiant, and Reverend Morris E. Mitchell, Eulogist. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary, Interment, Llano Cemetery West, 2900 South Hayes, Street, Amarillo, Texas.
Peaches was born on December 24, 1955, in Amarillo, Texas to the Ronnie and Magnolia Hills.
He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother, W. C. Gaffney.
Peaches leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Nadine (Reverend Morris E.) Mitchell, two brothers, George Hyman, Jr., and John David Hyman, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 26 to July 27, 2019