Herminia DelBosque Gomez passed away December 13, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel of Memories with Interment to follow. Herminia was born on May 18, 1935 in Oak Grove, Texas to Abelino and Delfina DelBosque. She met and married the love of her life Baldemar Gomez they spend many wonderful years together until his passing in 2018. Herminia was a Godly woman the foundation of her home was built on the faith that her family had; her family was very important to her. She was a spunky lady who was always there to care for any and everyone. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She loved everyone and was loved by everyone who was blessed to know her. She will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank Jan Werner, Ware Living Center and Goodlife Senior Living Center for the loving care they provided for Herminia and her family.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Baldemar; two sisters; Elvira Flores and Ersilia DelBosque; two brothers; Cruz DelBosque and Abelino DelBosque Jr.



She is survived by her children; John Cruz, Robert Cruz and daughters Noemi Romo and husband Daniel and Carlota Gomez. Siblings Lily Mendoza; Erasmo DelBosque; Nellie Alvarez; Emilia Hernandez; Tina Hinojosa. Grandchildren Joann Jones, Jennifer Garcia, Janelle Cruz, Mike Cruz, Christian Romo, Jessica Romo, Nicholas Romo, Alyssa Cruz, Lauren Cruz, and Katty Gomez. Along with 11 great grandchildren and many other loving relatives.





