Hershel "H.D." Dyson, 91, of Amarillo, TX died Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dale Dennis and Glen Walton officiating. Military rites are by Volleys for Veterans. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
H.D. was born November 2, 1927, in Wenasoga, MS to Hershel and Nicie Dyson. He was a Navy veteran and worked for Pioneer Natural Gas. H.D. married Joyce Smith on June 2, 1951, in Corinth, MS. He was a member of San Jacinto Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Dyson, of the home; two daughters, Caroline Ware, and Melissa Barber and husband Roger, all of Amarillo; two sons, Gary Dyson and wife Jenny, of Eads, TN, and Larry Dyson and wife Kristin, of Lexington, KY; a brother, Billy Dyson and wife Doris, of Corinth, MS; ten grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to High Plains Children's Home, 11461 S Western St, Amarillo, TX 79118.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019