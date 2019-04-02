Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Hiram Carr passed away unexpectedly in Amarillo on March 30th, 2019.



Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Kevin Clowe officiating.



He was born July 20, 1929 in Slaton, TX. Hiram graduated high school in Post, TX in 1947. That fall, he entered Howard Payne College where he played football and worked in the athletic dining room. He graduated from WTSC in Canyon, where he was a Sigma Nu, in 1951. Hiram enlisted in the US Navy in 1952. He was appointed Recruit Chief Petty Officer during boot camp in San Diego. Hiram was later elected Honor Man of the Company by his peers. Upon completion of Sonar school he transferred to Norfolk, VA where he boarded the USS John Weeks. This destroyer was scheduled for a Round-The-World cruise which included five months in Korea. Hiram was honorably discharged December 1956. He married Charlyn Weigle in 1959 at Brownfield, TX. They moved to Denton, TX to earn Master's degrees at NTSC in 1960. That year, their only child, Charles Thomas (Tom) was born. Dr. Carr entered the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 1962. He graduated June 1966 with a DMD degree.



The family moved to Canyon, TX. Dr. Carr practiced dentistry first in Canyon, then in Amarillo for a total of 31 years. He was an active member of multiple civic, military and professional groups. He retired from dental practice in 1997. He was active in Naval Reserve until he retired with rank of Captain on July 20, 1989. Hiram was involved in "America Supports You Texas" and served in military rites at Veterans' funerals.



Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Charlyn; his son, Dr. Tom Carr and wife Sheree; sister, Alice Wiles; three grandchildren: Ryan and wife Ricki, Jonathan, and Jordan; and two great-grandchildren Rylee and Regan.



Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel





2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

