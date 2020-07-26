1/1
H.L. "Sonny" Talkington
H.L. "Sonny" Talkington was born to Minnie and Edd Talkington in Dover, Arkansas. He passed away July 19, 2020 at the age of 90 in his home in Midlothian, Texas surrounded by the love of his family.

Sonny married his wife of 70 years, Frances Talkington on Oct. 1, 1949. He was an amazing father to two sons and a daughter, and a wonderful grandfather, great and great-great-grandfather. Sonny was one of the most resilient men many of us will ever meet. Lived life to the fullest to his final breath he did life "his way". He was an avid fisherman and hunter that has touched so many in profound ways with his generosity, wonderful sense of humor and love for life.

Sonny was preceded in death by his mother, father, two sisters, a son and a granddaughter.

Survivors include his loving wife, Frances; son, John Edd and wife Teresa of Carson City, Nevada; daughter, Sharon and husband Dennis Hatley of Midlothian, Texas and many grand, great and greatgreat grandchildren.

No services will be held due to the current virus pandemic.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
