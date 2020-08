Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Hobart's life story with friends and family

Share Hobart's life story with friends and family

Hobart Buxton, 80, of Booker died June 13, 2019. went missing May 3, 2018. He was found June 13, 2019 around the Lake Vincent area in Ellis County, Oklahoma. Graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 am, Friday, September 4, 2020. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store