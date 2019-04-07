Homer Lynn Christian, 88, of Amarillo died April 5, 2019.
Presentation of military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Homer was born March 8, 1931 in Turkey, TX to Mack and Ona Christian. He graduated from Turkey High School ad proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Homer married Doris Richmond on September 18, 1954. He was a professional barber in Amarillo for many years. Homer loved fishing, camping and family outdoor activities. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Amarillo and retired from the church as the Property Supervisor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Ona Christian; son, Scott Christian; and 2 brothers, Wilburn Christian and Carl Christian.
Homer is survived by his wife, Doris Christian; daughter, Tasha Christian; 5 nephews, Joel, Mike, Roger, Richard and Jay; and 5 nieces, Rita, Becca, Kathy, Donna and Debbie.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019