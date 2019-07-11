Homer Millard "Tuck" Tucker Jr. (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
    - Earnie Ray
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church Chapel
Obituary
Send Flowers

Homer Millard "Tuck" Tucker, Jr., 73, of Amarillo, TX passed away on July 7, 2019.

Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel, with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating.

Homer was born in Amarillo, TX on November 5, 1945 to Homer M. Sr. and Stella Tucker.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia; son, Tim Tucker and wife Carol; two daughters, Kelli Orford and husband Ed, and Holli Tucker; and two grandchildren, Regan Tucker and Grant Tucker.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M.-6:30 P.M., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.