Homer Millard "Tuck" Tucker, Jr., 73, of Amarillo, TX passed away on July 7, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, July 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel, with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating.
Homer was born in Amarillo, TX on November 5, 1945 to Homer M. Sr. and Stella Tucker.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia; son, Tim Tucker and wife Carol; two daughters, Kelli Orford and husband Ed, and Holli Tucker; and two grandchildren, Regan Tucker and Grant Tucker.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M.-6:30 P.M., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
