Horace Green
1935 - 2020
Mr. Horace Green, Jr. was born in Kyle, Texas on January 16, 1935. After graduating in Kyle, he moved and became a resident of Amarillo. He enjoyed buying, selling, and trading cars. He was a great mechanic and technician. There will be a graveside service and viewing Saturday, June 6th @ 11AM at Llano Cemetery West. To view the full obit, send flowers, and sign the tribute wall please visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Wake
11:00 AM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
