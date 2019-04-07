Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horlene Cast "Holly" 'Rose'. View Sign

Horlene "Holly" Rose Cast, 98, passed away on April 5, 2019.



Private family services will be held. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Holly was born on May 26, 1920 in Duchesne, Utah to Buna and Horace Howse.



She married Tom E. Rose, Jr. on September 14, 1940. He passed away on November 24, 1969. She married Richard Cast in 1974; seven years later, he passed away. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and step-granddaughter, Amy Henderson Firth.



Holly is survived by her son, Tom E. Rose, III and wife Jan of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Heath Rose and wife Erika of Dallas, TX and Zac Rose and wife Michele of Amarillo, TX; great-grandchildren, Morgan Rose and Halle Rose of Amarillo, TX; stepchildren, Margaret Cast Henderson and husband John of Belton, TX; Richard F. Cast and spouse Leslie Son of Cordova, TN; Mary Elizabeth Cast of Lakewood, CO; Martha Cast Cather and husband Steve of San Antonio, NM; step-grandchildren, Valarie Henderson Fratiani and husband Anthony of Allen, TX; Charles Blome of Lakewood, CO; and widower, husband of Amy Firth, Michael Firth of Belton, TX; her step-great-grandchildren, Michael Fratiani and Annalisa Fratiani of Allen, TX and Matthew Firth and Alyssa Firth of Belton, TX.



Sign the online guestbook at





Horlene "Holly" Rose Cast, 98, passed away on April 5, 2019.Private family services will be held. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Holly was born on May 26, 1920 in Duchesne, Utah to Buna and Horace Howse.She married Tom E. Rose, Jr. on September 14, 1940. He passed away on November 24, 1969. She married Richard Cast in 1974; seven years later, he passed away. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and step-granddaughter, Amy Henderson Firth.Holly is survived by her son, Tom E. Rose, III and wife Jan of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Heath Rose and wife Erika of Dallas, TX and Zac Rose and wife Michele of Amarillo, TX; great-grandchildren, Morgan Rose and Halle Rose of Amarillo, TX; stepchildren, Margaret Cast Henderson and husband John of Belton, TX; Richard F. Cast and spouse Leslie Son of Cordova, TN; Mary Elizabeth Cast of Lakewood, CO; Martha Cast Cather and husband Steve of San Antonio, NM; step-grandchildren, Valarie Henderson Fratiani and husband Anthony of Allen, TX; Charles Blome of Lakewood, CO; and widower, husband of Amy Firth, Michael Firth of Belton, TX; her step-great-grandchildren, Michael Fratiani and Annalisa Fratiani of Allen, TX and Matthew Firth and Alyssa Firth of Belton, TX.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Funeral Home Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors

2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 355-8156 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close