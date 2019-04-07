Horlene "Holly" Rose Cast, 98, passed away on April 5, 2019.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Holly was born on May 26, 1920 in Duchesne, Utah to Buna and Horace Howse.
She married Tom E. Rose, Jr. on September 14, 1940. He passed away on November 24, 1969. She married Richard Cast in 1974; seven years later, he passed away. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and step-granddaughter, Amy Henderson Firth.
Holly is survived by her son, Tom E. Rose, III and wife Jan of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Heath Rose and wife Erika of Dallas, TX and Zac Rose and wife Michele of Amarillo, TX; great-grandchildren, Morgan Rose and Halle Rose of Amarillo, TX; stepchildren, Margaret Cast Henderson and husband John of Belton, TX; Richard F. Cast and spouse Leslie Son of Cordova, TN; Mary Elizabeth Cast of Lakewood, CO; Martha Cast Cather and husband Steve of San Antonio, NM; step-grandchildren, Valarie Henderson Fratiani and husband Anthony of Allen, TX; Charles Blome of Lakewood, CO; and widower, husband of Amy Firth, Michael Firth of Belton, TX; her step-great-grandchildren, Michael Fratiani and Annalisa Fratiani of Allen, TX and Matthew Firth and Alyssa Firth of Belton, TX.
