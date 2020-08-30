Howard Bell Morris, 79, of Miami, passed away August 17, 2020 in Canadian.
Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Miami Cemetery with Rev. Tom Stribling, retired Methodist minister, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Howard was born September 8, 1940 in Miami to Margaret and Thomas Morris. He grew up and attended school in Miami and graduated from the class of '58. After high school, Howard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served as a radio technician and was stationed in Newfoundland and South Carolina and earned an Air Force conduct medal. After serving, he enrolled at West Texas State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Howard returned to Miami and started his Water Well repair service and later retired after 30 years. Howard was member of the Methodist Church of Miami. He liked the outdoors and visiting with all his friends, but his soft spot and the companionship of dogs brought him the most joy. He will be remembered as a loving brother, uncle, friend, and he will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Robert Jordan Morris, Jerry Roger Morris, and James Lee Morris.
His survivors include his sister, Dee Locke and husband Keith of Miami; 3 brothers, William Frank Morris and wife Mei Lei of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Richard Thomas Morris and wife Katja of Ventura, California, and Lyle Simpson Morris and wife Eve of Philippines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to the Roberts County Volunteer Fire Department, 214 North Main Street, Miami, TX 79059.
