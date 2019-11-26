Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Graveside service 10:00 AM Llano Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM Westminster Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Howard "Dick" Brooks, 89, of Amarillo died November 22, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Llano Cemetery. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Will Esler and Dr. Murray Gossett officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Dick Brooks was born in Amarillo, Texas on August 12, 1930, and he peacefully passed away in his home the afternoon of November 22, 2019. Summarizing all of his honors, works, and achievements is a difficult task. Choosing the words to describe how he made us all feel unconditionally loved is near impossible. He was a family man, entrepreneur, politician, and minister. He prioritized time with family and lead by example. He ended every interaction - even those with strangers - with the other person feeling loved and important. He can be described as a stalwart, and a patient, joyful, and selfless gentleman. He shared the love and message of Jesus through his actions in his daily life. Our precious father was a beautiful example of the kind and thoughtful ways of Jesus.



Dick is survived by his daughters, Allison Northern and Stacey Martin and husband Jim, three grandchildren, Daniel Northern, Jennifer Witherspoon and husband Hunter, and Lauren Jones and husband Brantley; and one great grandchild, Heath Witherspoon.



Online condolences may be shared at





