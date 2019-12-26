Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Lynn Fleming. View Sign Service Information Hansard Family Funeral Home - Friona 815 Main St. Friona , TX 79035 (806)-247-2729 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Lynn Fleming, 84 of Friona passed away December 22, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Viewing will be held Friday December 27, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. with family visitation from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in the Ron Smiley Memorial Chapel of HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona. Celebration of Life Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Friona United Methodist Church with Reverend Skip Hodges, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Friona Cemetery by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.



Howard was born October, 22, 1935 in Byers, Texas, to George Woodrow "Woody" Fleming and Lunie Myrtle Adair Fleming. He married his High School sweetheart, Patricia Anne Bernethy on September 8, 1956 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Howard and Pat were married for 57 years until her death in 2016.



Howard served in the Navy beginning in 1954 with the ROTC while still attending Burkburnett High School and continuing through his years at Texas Tech where he majored in Agricultural Engineering. After graduation at Texas Tech, Howard was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the



After his naval service, Howard moved his family to Friona, Texas where he owned and operated Fleming & Son Gin, Fleming Fertilizer, and Hub Grain Company until his retirement in 2009. Howard also spent many years farming and raising Longhorn Cattle, Thoroughbred race horses, and Ostriches. Howard was active in many local civic and church organizations.



Howard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, his sister Deloris Fleming Clement, and one granddaughter Danielle Fleming.



He is survived by four sons: Charles Fleming of Clovis, David Fleming and wife Dawn of Lubbock, Andrew Fleming and wife Judy of Lubbock, and Bruce Fleming and wife Shana of Friona, eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friona United Methodist Church, 301 East 8th Street, Friona, Texas 79035.



US Navy and went into active service from 1960-1966.

