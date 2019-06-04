Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert H. Waldrop. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Hubert Houston Waldrop, 97, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Schooler Funeral Home, Brentwood Chapel. Memorial service will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Amarillo. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Hubert was born July 31, 1921 in Gouldbusk, Coleman County, Texas to Roy Wilson Waldrop and Fleda Osborne Waldrop. He graduated from Ballinger High School in 1940. He had been in the National Guard for several years but got out in 1940.



As soon as the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Hubert signed up for the Army Air Corps. After training in several camps stateside, he was assigned to a crew and they were shipped to England.



On February 4, 1944, they left for their 9th mission over Frankfurt, Germany. Two of their engines quit and the pilot ordered the crew to bail out of the plane. All crew were out of the plane except for the pilot and the navigator when the 3rd engine quit. The pilot was able to bail out before the plane crashed onto the side of the mountain. The navigator was never seen or heard about again. All the others were captured and ended up on the same prison camp. They were prisoners until the end of the was -15 months.



Hubert returned home to Canyon, Texas where his family had moved.



In the fall of 1946 LaNelle Phillips, Olton, Texas went to Canyon to go to West Texas State College. She and Hubert met and were married December 24, 1947. At that time, Hubert was working for Southwestern Public Service. In 1951, they went to Olton, Texas to farm with LaNelle's Dad. In 1964, they moved to Stratford, Texas where Hubert farmed and LaNelle taught school.



After he retired from farming, he worked for the Texas Highway Department. He enjoyed going on mission trips and he got to join a group called Volunteer Christian Builders who built churches in Texas and other states. He and LaNelle served as volunteers for Mission Services Corps, for two years. After moving to Amarillo in 1991, some of his greatest times were making hospital visits and visits for his church.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy and Fleda Waldrop, two brothers, Roy Porter Waldrop and Keith Osborne Waldrop, and niece Sabrina Dawn Clements.



Survivors are his wife of 71 years, LaNelle , daughter Linda Barone and husband Terry of Fresno, CA, son Phillip Waldrop and wife Cindy of Austin, TX, three grandchildren, Chris Waldrop of Canyon, TX, Beau Waldrop of Oklahoma City, OK and Anna Barone of Memphis, TN, three great-grandchildren, Lauren and Brayden Waldrop of Oklahoma City, OK, and Jordan Waldrop of Memphis, TX , two sisters, Yvonne Schmidt of Amarillo and Jan McClure and husband Bill of Colleyville, TX, and several nieces and nephews.



The family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church or Volley's for Veterans.



Online condolences may be shared at





