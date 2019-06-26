Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hulon Maurice Kirkland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hulon Maurice Kirkland, 72, of Levelland passed from this life on June 24, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Krestridge Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will take place on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Krestridge Funeral Home.Hulon was born June 18, 1947 in Amarillo, Texas to parents, Austin and Lorene Kirkland. He was raised in Cactus, Texas and graduated from Dumas High School. He attended Angelo State University on a basketball scholarship. In 1968, Hulon voluntarily enlisted in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was later honorably discharged in 1972. Hulon was an educator who taught and coached for 33 years.He was preceded in death by his parents.Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Nancy Kirkland; children, Audra Kirkland and husband Daniel, Dreu Kirkland and wife Amie, Lauren Vaughan and husband Chris, and Cole Kirkland and wife Mackinzie; grandchildren, Devany, Brittany, Danielle, Leilani, Julian, Danica, Ryker, Raelynn, Trenton and Liam along with one great grandchild, Araya. Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111

