Humberto S. Medrano, 75, of Amarillo died December 3, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hereford, Texas with Celebrant Nickolas Gerber officiating, burial to follow at West Park Cemetery Condolences are welcome on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00-8:00PM MENDEZ & MULLINS FAMILY FUNERA , Hereford, TX.



