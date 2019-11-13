Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Ethel (Walcher) Roselius. View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Ethel Roselius, 105, Panhandle, Texas, died November 11, 2019. Ida was born February 26, 1914 in Arnett, Oklahoma to Ola and Zenas Walcher. She married Joseph Ernest Roselius on February 25, 1934 and together they had three children. She graduated from Panhandle High School in 1931. Ida delivered the mail to rural residents and also enjoyed working in sales in local Panhandle businesses including Jack Griffith's Dry Goods Store, Dick Orr's Panhandle Hardware and Smith's Flower Shop.



She was a member of the Altrurian Club, Red Hat Society and assisted in Panhandle High School reunions for over seventy years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Panhandle where she taught Sunday School classes. Ida was also a Cub Scout leader for many years.



In 1996, she and Ernest were named as Citizens of the Year.



She will be remembered by her service to others, love of her community, and developing lasting friendships with those of all ages due to her remarkable sense of humor and her unwavering optimism.



Ida was an avid reader with a passion for nature and history, as well as a talent for transforming items of her past generation into beautiful treasures of today. She had an "eye" for antiques, fabrics, jewelry, lighting and gardening.



She constantly pursued knowledge and loved to learn. Ida had a remarkable gift of bringing out the best in everyone around her. She will forever be remembered for her wisdom, strength, compassion, strong character and her encouragement of all people.



She is proceeded in death by her husband Ernest Roselius, daughter Carol Mitchell, grandson Jason Roselius, son-in-law Jimmy Don Mitchell, sisters Eula Baird, Elva Borden, Esther Vaughn, Betty Ellis and brothers James Walcher, Leroy Walcher, and Jack Walcher. Survivors include her children, Dale and wife Peggy of Panhandle, Texas and Reva and Jay Roselius of Amarillo, Texas. She is also survived by grandsons Danny and wife Marva, Jimmy Joe and wife Kelly of Panhandle, Texas; granddaughters Cindy and husband Mark of Frisco, Texas; and Julie and husband Rex, Liz and husband Mike of Amarillo, Texas; and Amy Roselius of Edmond, Oklahoma; 15 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm Thursday at First United Methodist Church of Panhandle. Services are under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Panhandle.



The family suggests memorials be made to:



First United Methodist Church of Panhandle, Box 549, Panhandle, Texas 79068



Square House Museum, Box 276, Panhandle, Texas 79068



Jason Roselius Memorial Foundation, PO Box 51149, Amarillo, Texas 79159

