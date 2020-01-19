Ignacia (Ramirez) Lopez, 94, of Clayton died January 16, 2020. Rosary will be recited at 9:00 A.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 by Deacon P. Louis Montoya and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM following the Rosary at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico with Fr. Jason Pettigrew as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery in Clayton, New Mexico. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020