Ignacio "Joe" Narvaez, Jr., 72, of Amarillo died October 22, 2020. Services will be at 10:00 A.M., today, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Trinity Fellowship Church in the West Auditorium, with Pastor Kyle Wilkinson and Pastor Ed Elbosque officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by Volleys for Veterans and The Patriot Guard. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
