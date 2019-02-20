Ike Joe Haverland, 92, of Amarillo, passed away on February 16, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. Ike was born November 30, 1926 in Oscar, Texas to Emil and Mollie (Sula) Haverland. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the latter part of WWII. For over 50 years, Ike worked in the tile and floor covering industry throughout the Amarillo area. He retired at the age of 80. Ike was a forever faithful fan of the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys, and always wore one of their caps. Ike was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Emil Haverland, Clarence Haverland, James Haverland, and John Haverland; and a sister, Gladys Ward. Survivors include a son, Ike Haverland, Jr. of Gainesville; two grandsons, Chad Haverland and wife Megan, and Justin Haverland; a great-granddaughter, Annika Haverland; a sister, Mollie Kelly and husband Jack; a sister-in-law, Delores Haverland; dear friends, Tiny And Eddie Bills; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019