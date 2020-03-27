Ila Laverne Mayes, 85 of Amarillo died March 24, 2020. The Reverand Ila Mayes has joined her husband of 53 years, Forest Clay Mayes.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Ila was born October 23, 1934. She is preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Mayes. Her three remaining children, Marion Ruth Landis, Ann Arbor MI, Cynthia Shanteau, Amarillo, and Janice Mayes Allen, Amarillo will greatly miss her. All of her grandkids and their children will feel the sorrow at her loss. Ila was a military wife and mother of four, living in as many as 11 states in 11 years. In addition to this, she was motivated to earn her BA from the University of Texas as El Paso, and her MSW from the University of Michigan. She also earned her MDiv from the Austin Seminary in 1986. Ila achieved listing as a Noteworthy Minister by the Marquis Who's Who or her work as a minister. She worked as a minister in Childress, Iowa Park and the Amarillo Covenant Presbyterian Church as well as serving as the interim minister for several outlying communities. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020