Ileta Uldene Bomar Grimsley, age 88, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Parmer Medical Center in Friona. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Sixth Street Church of Christ in Friona, with Jeff Proctor, minister, officiating. Arrangements by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.



Uldene was born on December 22, 1930, in Clovis, New Mexico, to James Herbert and Esther May Bomar. An only child, Uldene spent her childhood in the small general mercantile store operated by her parents. In her early years the family lived in the community of Maple, and she grew up with many of her cousins filling in as surrogate siblings and playmates. The business then relocated to Lubbock for two years, before finally moving to the town of Springlake where her mother continued operating a small grocery store for many more years. Uldene was a 1948 graduate of Springlake High School and was married to her husband, David, that same year. They made their home and farmed outside of Olton before moving to Friona in 1959.



She was a member of the Sixth Street Church of Christ, where she taught bible class for many years. She also volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels in Friona. Until her later years, she spent countless hours working in her yard and truly enjoyed her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her son, James "Jimmy" Grimsley, and a great-granddaughter Sayge Caroline Massie.



Uldene is survived by her husband of 71 years, David; her son Jayson, and wife Jyl, of Friona; seven grandchildren: Holly Davila, of Lubbock, Poppy (Rob) Stokes of McKinney, Kyle (Kiley) Grimsley, of Dalhart, Justin (Julie) Grimsley of Benbrook, Jena (Shawn) Massie, of Lubbock, Jacy Weatherly, of Friona, and Cody (Erin) Grimsley, of Friona; and 15 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, attendants and staff who have so graciously attended to our mother and grandmother during the last months and days of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to: Parmer Medical Center 1307 Cleveland Friona, Texas 79035



