Ima Sue Stephens, 99, of Amarillo died Saturday, November 30, 2019 peacefully at home.



Family will receive friends today from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 4:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Sue was born February 5, 1920 in Memphis, Texas. She attended Gilmer High School and then attended Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin College. She received her Master's in Education from West Texas State. She was a public school music teacher for 45 years, the last 38 of those years in Amarillo at Alice Landergin and at San Jacinto Elementary Schools.



Sue married O.A. "Steve" Stephens on July 12, 1945. She attended Polk Street United Methodist Church, playing the piano for several Sunday School departments. Sue was a Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star from 1985-1986 and a member of the Daughters of the Nile. Sue was an avid bridge player and was a member of Las Amigas Bridge Club. Her first love was playing the piano. She also enjoyed traveling.



She is preceded in death by her husband, O.A. "Steve" Stephens; her sister, Ilma Ridgway and special angel, Megan Baab.



Sue is survived by her daughter, Mary Sue Baab; a daughter by another Mother, Denice Haley and husband, Stan; and her niece, Terry Hinojosa. The family would like to thank BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their loving care.



The family suggests memorials be made to Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk Street, Amarillo, Texas 79101.



