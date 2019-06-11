Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imagean R. Hobbs. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Imagean Ruby Hobbs, 94, of Amarillo, TX passed away on June 8, 2019 at Ware Memorial Care Center in Amarillo. Memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Imagean was born to Wilkins Hamilton Grussendorf and Lola Bell Grussendorf in Goodlett, Texas on May 22, 1925. She married George E. Hobbs on May 25, 1946. They were married 53 years.



She worked at Childress Air Base, Blackburn's Clothing Store and Marjories Card and Candle Shop in Amarillo. Imagean has been a member of First Baptist Church for over 60 years.



Imagean loved taking care of her family, spending time with friends and traveling. She loved every minute of the time she was able to spend with her husband, her son and his family. She was called "Momo" by both of her granddaughters and three great-granddaughters and we all loved her dearly.



Imagean is survived by her son Dan E. Hobbs and wife Jan of Amarillo, two granddaughters; Tiffany L. Brown of Southlake, Texas and Melissa L. Bagwell and her husband Dr. Paul Bagwell, Jr. of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Three great-granddaughters; Abigail Brown and Zoe Brown of Southlake and Rebekah Bagwell of Santa Fe, New Mexico.



Imagean is preceded in death by her husband George E. Hobbs, her parents Wilkins Hamilton and Lola Bell Grussendorf, two brothers; J.D. Grussendorf, Roy Grussendorf, and two sisters; Lillian Anderson and Opal Wright.



Our family would especially like to thank the staff and everyone at Ware Memorial Care Center and BSA Hospice of the Southwest for all of their love and kind support for Imagean and our family.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Amarillo or a favorite .



Online condolences may be shared at





