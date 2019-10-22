Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imogene (Colbert) Kinge. View Sign Service Information Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo 2800 South Osage Amarillo , TX 79103 (806)-374-1500 Service 10:00 AM Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo 2800 South Osage Amarillo , TX 79103 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Imogene Colbert King,93, of Amarillo died Fri. Oct 18, 2019. Service will be held Wed. Oct. 23. At 10 Am at Rector Funeral Home. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S Osage St.



Imogene was born Nov. 26, 1925 in Monette Ar. to Clyde and Mary Lois Colbert. She was the oldest of her five siblings. As a child she grew up in Monette on a cotton farm. As a young adult she was Rosie the Riveter, working on planes during WWII. Imogene moved to Amarillo in 1945, where she would spend the rest of her life. She Graduated from WT with her masters in education. Imogene had a real strong work ethic, she worked for Amarillo Independent School District for 32 years until she retired. She was a substitute teacher for many years after retiring. Imogene was a great mother who was always involved. She enjoyed gardening, spending time at the lake with her family and going on long walks.



Imogene is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Robbins, two sons Clyde and his wife Linda King, Terry and his wife Debbie King, three granddaughters, Kathy King-Whitaker, Kristen King-Shank, Lindsay Sparks, three grandsons, Curtis Robbins, Bobby King, Kevin King, she had nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren



Preceded in death by Parents Clyde and Mary Lois Colbert, her husband, Wilson Love, two brothers; John and Doyle Colbert, two Sisters; La Vanda Booth and Jewel Darr.





Imogene Colbert King,93, of Amarillo died Fri. Oct 18, 2019. Service will be held Wed. Oct. 23. At 10 Am at Rector Funeral Home. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S Osage St.Imogene was born Nov. 26, 1925 in Monette Ar. to Clyde and Mary Lois Colbert. She was the oldest of her five siblings. As a child she grew up in Monette on a cotton farm. As a young adult she was Rosie the Riveter, working on planes during WWII. Imogene moved to Amarillo in 1945, where she would spend the rest of her life. She Graduated from WT with her masters in education. Imogene had a real strong work ethic, she worked for Amarillo Independent School District for 32 years until she retired. She was a substitute teacher for many years after retiring. Imogene was a great mother who was always involved. She enjoyed gardening, spending time at the lake with her family and going on long walks.Imogene is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Robbins, two sons Clyde and his wife Linda King, Terry and his wife Debbie King, three granddaughters, Kathy King-Whitaker, Kristen King-Shank, Lindsay Sparks, three grandsons, Curtis Robbins, Bobby King, Kevin King, she had nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildrenPreceded in death by Parents Clyde and Mary Lois Colbert, her husband, Wilson Love, two brothers; John and Doyle Colbert, two Sisters; La Vanda Booth and Jewel Darr. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close