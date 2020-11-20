Ines L. Flores, 68, of Amarillo, TX passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Ines was born October 30, 1952, in Amarillo, TX to Ines and Evangelina Flores. He was a third-generation railroader. In 2013, he retired after serving forty years of service as a conductor for BNSF Railroad.
He was very fond of all animals and loved having them as part of his life. He was a car enthusiast, had a competitive spirit, and found friendship in others from all walks of life.
He leaves behind his daughter, Dey and her husband Mat Gabriel, and son, Andrew Flores; brothers, Geraldo and Juan Flores; sisters, Aurora Hurtado, Hortencia Flores, Maria and her husband Gilbert De Leon, and Evangelina and husband Joe David Villarreal; three beautiful granddaughters, Berlyn, Mia, and Emmy Gabriel; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
