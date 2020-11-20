1/1
Ines L. Flores
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ines's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ines L. Flores, 68, of Amarillo, TX passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

Ines was born October 30, 1952, in Amarillo, TX to Ines and Evangelina Flores. He was a third-generation railroader. In 2013, he retired after serving forty years of service as a conductor for BNSF Railroad.

He was very fond of all animals and loved having them as part of his life. He was a car enthusiast, had a competitive spirit, and found friendship in others from all walks of life.

He leaves behind his daughter, Dey and her husband Mat Gabriel, and son, Andrew Flores; brothers, Geraldo and Juan Flores; sisters, Aurora Hurtado, Hortencia Flores, Maria and her husband Gilbert De Leon, and Evangelina and husband Joe David Villarreal; three beautiful granddaughters, Berlyn, Mia, and Emmy Gabriel; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
10:00 AM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved